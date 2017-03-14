UPDATE: School bus driver ticketed after crash, 82-year-old woman to Saint Marys with minor injuries

A Rochester school bus driver was ticketed Tuesday after crashing into a car at the intersection of County Road 8 and Bamber Valley Road SW about 2 p.m. The 82-year-old woman in the car was taken to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys with minor injuries.

Rochester Police Capt. John Sherwin said Ashley Burgdorf, 31, was cited for Failure to Drive with Due Care.

Burgdorf was driving a small First Student bus transporting a para-professional and one student. Capt. Sherwin said they were not hurt.

Police said the school bus Burgdorf was driving was into the back of the woman's car when the light turned green at the intersection. The front end of the bus was heavily damaged.

A small school bus, carrying a student and a para-professional, rear-ends a car causing a woman to be taken to the hospital.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of County Road 8 and Bamber Valley Road near Rochester.

Rochester Police Department says an 82-year-old woman was in her car going west on County Road 8 in front of a small bus at the intersection, when the bus ran into the back of her car after the light turned green.

There were three people on the bus at the time of the accident. They were the driver, a para-professional and one student. None of them were taken to the hospital.

Responders did take the woman to Saint Marys Hospital as a precaution.