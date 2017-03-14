Retired USC technology department director charged with child pornography

A former United South Central Technology Department Director faces charges after police say they found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

Faribault County Sheriff's Office says, 66-year-old John Degner, of Wells, was arrested after a search warrant was executed on Degner's home on March 10. During the search, deputies say Degner acknowledged that a flash drive found in his bedroom contained a combination of at least 500 images and videos of child pornography.

Yesterday, Degner was charged with nine felony counts.

We're told the investigation began when the BCA ICAC Unit received Cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tips included images which appeared to be teen males.

Authorities then looked into who the IP address owner was and they determined it belonged to John Degner. Skype also assisted in the investigation by providing information that the username attached to its Cybertip was created with an IP address that was no longer in use but an e-mail address was provided. Through a series of subpoenas, the e-mail address was linked to a cell phone number which belonged to Degner.

Once the search warrant was completed, Degner was arrested and transported to the Faribault County Jail.