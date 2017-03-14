Felon charged with possessing child pornography

A Minnesota man is facing multiple charges after police say they found a device with child porn in his car.

The Wells Police Department tells us on March 6, they pulled over a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Donald Beckmann Jr., from Wells. During the traffic stop, the Faribault County K-9 unit was called in and indicated the presence of a drug odor inside the vehicle.

Police then got a search warrant for the vehicle, and during the search, officers found drugs, guns and electronics. Wells Police then drafted up a second search warrant for the electronics, and they say inside the electronics was evidence of child pornography.

A week later, Beckmann Jr. was arrested on charges of Fifth Degree Possession, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Pornographic work involving minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Wells Police Department was assisted by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Faribault County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 Unit.