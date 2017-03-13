Plainview-Elgin-Millville School Board rescinds termination of teacher

The Plainview-Elgin-Millville School Board rescinded the termination of a teacher who was recently recorded using inappropriate language.

On Monday night, the school board voted six to one in favor of rescinding the teacher's termination. Instead, the teacher is now serving a 30-day unpaid suspension.

Because it's a personnel issue, the school board is not releasing the teacher's name. But community members have identified him as high school history teacher Scott Kromminga, who has taught in the district for 19 years.

According to a petition to save his job, Kromminga quietly said an expletive in a classroom while walking away. That incident was recorded.

On Dec. 12, the P-E-M School Board voted unanimously to proceed with his termination.

But many in the community vouched for Kromminga, and the online petition to save his job has collected 1,170 signatures.

The teacher wrote an apology letter, which Superintendent Bill Ihrke read aloud during Monday night's meeting:

"Dear members of the P-E-M School Board, "I'm writing this letter today to let you know that these last months have been some of my worst in my life. I used language and behaved in such a way that I am ashamed. It violated the directive which I had been given from a previous incident, and I am sorry for that. "In addition, when questioned about my conduct, I was not forthright with school administration and did not take full responsibility for my actions. "Since December, I have taken many steps and made many changes that affect my life both personally and professionally. Those words or actions will not be something that I will let into my classroom or life ever again."

The school board is not releasing any other details on Monday's decision.