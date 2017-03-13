Athlete of the week - Eden Nibbelink

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) - Day or night, rain or shine, there's always one thing on Eden Nibbelink's mind; a state championship.

"It's all I can think about," the Winona senior said. "I'll be in classes, my philosophy class, [the teacher will ask] what is your main goal? I think they meant for the future, like get a job. I just keep writing, win the state championship."

That goal is within reach for Nibbelink and her Winhawks teammates. On Thursday, Winona beat Northfield in the Section 1AAA Championship, earning a spot in the Class AAA State Tournament for the second year in a row.

The senior led all scorers in that game 24 points, securing her 1000th career point in the process. She's averaging 20 points per game in the playoffs compared to 13 points a game in the regular season. Her three point shooting has improved from 33 percent to over 50 percent.

"She plays with more confidence than she did maybe even in December," Winhawks head coach Tim Gleason said. "When the moment is big, she's willing to go out there and give it her best."

Nibbelink remembers last year's Class AAA State Championship far too well. Winona fell one win short of their first ever state title in program history, losing to Holy Angels, 51-43.

"I cried for so long," Nibbelink said. "It was heart breaking but it motivated me so much to come back."

"Sometimes, I think it takes failure," coach Gleason added. "The ability to fail, persist and continue which has really not only epitomized Eden but it also epitomized the whole group."