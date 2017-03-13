Minnesota House passes reinsurance proposal - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Minnesota House passes reinsurance proposal

Posted:
By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
Connect
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

A bill that would pour more than 300 million dollars into a new state program to help reduce health insurance premiums passes the Minnesota House.

The bill would set up an 11 member board to administer the program to backfill the cost of large healthcare claims. Funding for the program would come from the Health Care Access Fund, which is currently the funding source for MinnesotaCare.

Premiums jumped by as much as 67 percent for shoppers buying insurance on their own this year, leading lawmakers to use 312 million dollars in budget reserves to buy down monthly rates for 2017.

State Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL – Rochester) released the following statement:

“House Republicans propose to pay insurance companies hundreds of millions of dollars per year without any guarantee of public benefit. The companies will be in charge of doling out subsidies to themselves from a fund filled with public dollars and will have wide discretion about how much the subsidy will be. The funds that will be directed into the insurance company subsidies are currently used to help provide MinnesotaCare insurance for working but low-income Minnesotans. The Republican proposal is supposed to reduce premiums for people who buy individual insurance, but does not require the companies to give any cost reduction to the consumer, and it does nothing at all to improve access to health care for these customers.

“To give to the wealthy, HF 5 also takes from the working poor by diverting money now used to pay for MinnesotaCare. Republicans have tried to dismantle MinnesotaCare in the past, and have not revealed any plan to replace it after the funding is diverted and the provider tax goes away. MinnesotaCare serves about 82,000 Minnesotans, many of whom live in rural Minnesota. If Republicans succeed in dismantling MinnesotaCare it is likely that these Minnesotans will go without any coverage.”

U.S. Sen. Al Franken (D) said today the Republican health care plan would hurt Minnesotans.

"This nonpartisan CBO estimate makes clear what we already know: the Republican health care plan would hurt Minnesotans and people across the country,” said Sen. Franken.  “Because of the ACA, we now have the lowest uninsured rate in history.  In contrast, the Republican plan would rip coverage away from 24 million people. It would also drive up costs for seniors, put rural hospitals and nursing facilities at-risk of closure, limit access to providers, and jeopardize tens of thousands of health care jobs in Minnesota.  It would also end Medicaid as we know it.  All of this is unacceptable. They should abandon this harmful effort and help us improve the ACA.”

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.