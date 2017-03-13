Minnesota House passes reinsurance proposal

A bill that would pour more than 300 million dollars into a new state program to help reduce health insurance premiums passes the Minnesota House.

The bill would set up an 11 member board to administer the program to backfill the cost of large healthcare claims. Funding for the program would come from the Health Care Access Fund, which is currently the funding source for MinnesotaCare.

Premiums jumped by as much as 67 percent for shoppers buying insurance on their own this year, leading lawmakers to use 312 million dollars in budget reserves to buy down monthly rates for 2017.

State Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL – Rochester) released the following statement:

“House Republicans propose to pay insurance companies hundreds of millions of dollars per year without any guarantee of public benefit. The companies will be in charge of doling out subsidies to themselves from a fund filled with public dollars and will have wide discretion about how much the subsidy will be. The funds that will be directed into the insurance company subsidies are currently used to help provide MinnesotaCare insurance for working but low-income Minnesotans. The Republican proposal is supposed to reduce premiums for people who buy individual insurance, but does not require the companies to give any cost reduction to the consumer, and it does nothing at all to improve access to health care for these customers. “To give to the wealthy, HF 5 also takes from the working poor by diverting money now used to pay for MinnesotaCare. Republicans have tried to dismantle MinnesotaCare in the past, and have not revealed any plan to replace it after the funding is diverted and the provider tax goes away. MinnesotaCare serves about 82,000 Minnesotans, many of whom live in rural Minnesota. If Republicans succeed in dismantling MinnesotaCare it is likely that these Minnesotans will go without any coverage.”

U.S. Sen. Al Franken (D) said today the Republican health care plan would hurt Minnesotans.