Local students present history projects to judges at Winona State University

History came alive at Winona State University as 200 students in grades six through twelve from around southeast Minnesota created exhibits, documentaries, and presentations for the Regional History Day Competition.

This year's theme is "Taking A Stand in History" and topics ranged from the National Park Service to Betty Crocker and even segregation in baseball.

The projects will be judged and the winners will advance to State History Day at the University of Minnesota on April 29th. State winners will be eligible to compete at National History Day in Washington, D.C. in June.

The students we spoke to said they learned a lot from this experience.

"We learned a lot about Betty Crocker and how like when the men went to war, all the women had to take over their jobs and when they came back, they didn't have any jobs and that gave them something to do and something to look forward to when they're at their home," said Lewiston-Altura sixth grader Jenna Brugger.

The event ran from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday night at Kryzsko Commons.