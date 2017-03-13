Rochester police surprise 8-year-old boy at birthday party

Do you remember counting down the days until your birthday when you were a kid?

One Rochester boy, who turned eight years old last Saturday, knows how that feels.

"Jayden has always wanted to be a police officer," said Jayden's mom, Crystal Heim.

Jayden loves police officers. In fact, he loves them so much that he decided to make them the theme of his birthday party.

"You get a cool vehicle - you get a suit and a badge," said Jayden, when asked why he wants to be a policeman.

Artifacts from Saturday's celebration still fill the Heim household in Rochester near Silver Lake Park. When you walk into their home you will see blue and yellow streamers, a blue balloon, and party favors like stickers, temporary tattoos, and plastic silver police badges. However, Jayden took the party planning one step further by inviting all of the officers at the Rochester Police Department to his birthday celebration.

Last week, Jayden and his mom, Crystal, took apples, oranges, and donuts to Rochester's police station. In addition, Jayden made a crayon-written card inviting law enforcement officers to his birthday party. The letter said, "To the heroes of our streets: We know you're on duty that day and always busy saving the day, but we had just a thought if you could handle making one quick stop. My birthday is special and so are you. So stop by for a piece of cake or two. Jayden Heim."

Crystal Heim told Jayden not to get his hopes up if no officers came to celebrate. "They're very busy." But while Jayden was opening his presents on his parent's couch, a surprise was walking up the Heim's walkway. It was a surprise that meant more than any store bought gift: a police officer, there to celebrate Jayden's 8th birthday.

"The first officer came up and said, "We were gonna have the whole fleet come up at once but we got busy," and three more officers showed up," said Crystal.

Sgt. Josh Thompson and Sgt. Leslie Kenyon were two of the five officers who would wish Jayden a happy birthday. "He came out the front door [with a] huge smile on his face and was just thrilled to have us there attending his party in his police shirt," said Sgt. Josh Thompson.



"He was just in heaven," said Crystal. "Jayden just wanted them to know that he appreciates them and cares for them quite a bit."

When Jayden saw the officers in the front yard, he ran out, shook their hands, and welcomed them inside. "I felt happy and grateful that a whole group of them could stop by," said Jayden.

They brought Jayden a birthday card that had a handful of officers hand-written birthday wishes inside. They even had stickers in the shape of a police badge that read 'Rochester Police.'

As a mom, Crystal was overcome with happiness. "I can't thank them enough for that, it made my day. I mean, it's for him. You know, he loves them."

The celebration was also a much-appreciated change of pace for the men and women in blue. "It's nice to be looked up to, and it's nice to be a role model to them and help the youth of our community and the citizens of our future," said Sgt. Leslie Kenyon.

Sgt. Kenyon went on to say that it was nice to see positivity. She said that so often [officers] are on the other side of that - seeing negative things and seeing people at the worst time of their lives. But for Jayden, this was probably the best time of his life so far.

Next up for Jayden is a visit to the Rochester police station. He said another reason he wants to serve and protect is so that he can be inside the police station everyday. He hopes to get a tour of the facility in the near future.