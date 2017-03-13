Strong growth predicted for majority of Minnesota, includes southeast part

The state of Minnesota is expected to see strong economic growth in several areas as new forecasts are released.

The 2016 fourth quarter Minnesota Regional Economic and Business Conditions Reports show five of six planning areas—metro, central, northeast, northwest, southeast—experiencing strong and steady growth in the coming months. Only the southwest planning area is expected to see somewhat slower economic growth.

Across the state’s six planning areas, there was an increase in average weekly wages as tight labor market conditions collided with a declining labor force. The unemployment rate increased in five of six planning areas. Business filings also increased in five of the six planning areas statewide. To view each region’s full report online, click here.

“This year alone I’ve already met with business leaders from Faribault to Elk River to Cloquet while traveling the state—and at every stop I hear how valuable these economic reports can be for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and consumers,” said Secretary Simon. “These reports are a great resource to understanding the economic direction of each region in Minnesota and I encourage all small businesses, local governments and economic development authorities to use this resource.”

The reports were developed by the St. Cloud State University School of Public Affairs Research Institute, as part of their ongoing partnership with the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State. The Secretary of State’s Office reviews and approves all Minnesota business filings, and commissioned the reports to provide a perspective on business conditions and deliver a tool for entrepreneurs to better understand their region. There is one quarterly report for each of six statewide planning areas. The economic reviews and forecasts are based on a comprehensive examination of several datasets, including business filings.

“Labor force figures have declined in the fourth quarter, and labor shortages are appearing in many parts of the state causing higher wages,” said King Banaian, report co-author and dean of the School of Public Affairs at St. Cloud State University. “Rural Minnesota has been challenged with lower agricultural exports in 2016, but this could reverse this year.”

Here are the projections for the Southeast part of the state:

Southeast Minnesota’s economy is expected to see continued strong growth over the next several months, according to a variety of economic indicators. The Southeast Minnesota LEI, which increased by 2.34 points in the third quarter, increased by another 4.04 points in the fourth quarter of 2016. Three components of the LEI had positive readings in the fourth quarter.

There were 798 new business filings with the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State in Southeast Minnesota in the fourth quarter — representing a 7.8 percent increase from one year ago.

Employment fell by 1.9 percent over the year ending December 2016. Compared to December 2015, 5,183 fewer residents of Southeast Minnesota now have jobs. The regional unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in December, higher than the 3.1 percent level recorded in the year earlier period.