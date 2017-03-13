Caribou Coffee announces "clean standard" coming in 2018

A new "clean standard" is coming to one coffee shop in our area beginning 2018.

Caribou Coffee announced they will be the first national coffee chain offering beverages made with clean label ingredients. These ingredients will have no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives. There will also be no MSG or high fructose corn syrup.

This isn't the first time the coffee chain is choosing a more natural option. In 2010, Caribou started using real chocolate chips rather than powdered chocolate which many other coffeehouses currently use. They also made "cleaner" changes in 2012 and 2016.

Caribou Coffee's focus on real ingredients has been fundamental part of the Clean Label commitment.