New report highlights housing challenges facing Minnesota families

A new report from the Minnesota Housing Partnership highlights the housing challenges facing Minnesota families across the state.

The State of the State’s Housing 2017 report shows that one out of every four families in Minnesota is paying more than they can afford for housing, and more than 9,300 Minnesotans faced homelessness in 2015.

“Safe, stable, affordable housing is essential to accessing opportunities in our economy, schools, and state,” said Lt. Governor Tina Smith. “Thanks to the efforts of state, local, and nonprofit partners, homelessness in Minnesota has declined by nine percent since 2012, but more than one in four households still pay more than they can afford for housing. This new report highlights the need to make the kinds of housing investments included in Governor Dayton’s Opportunity Agenda, to expand opportunities for every Minnesota family, everywhere in our state.”

Statewide, nearly 550,000 Minnesota families pay more than 30 percent of their income for housing; and while the homeless rate has declined by nine percent since 2012, more than 9,300 Minnesotans still experienced homelessness in 2015, including nearly 3,500 children.

Gov. Mark Dayton is proposing investments as part of his Opportunity Agenda for a Better Minnesota to make safe, stable, and affordable housing more accessible for families across Minnesota. These proposals follow past investments of more than $145 million.