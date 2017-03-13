Austin fourth grader's junior fire poster places third in state competition

An Austin fourth grader takes home third place in fire poster contest.

Addison Boysen's, from Neveln Elementary School in Austin, Junior Fire Poster was locally selected and submitted to the Minnesota Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association (MSFCA) Fire Prevention Poster Contest in December 2016.

Her poster was chosen as a third place winner in the state competition.

Approximately 400 fourth grade students from Banfield, Neveln, Southgate, Sumner and Pacelli participated in the contest.