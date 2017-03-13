Rochester residents dig out after recent winter storm

Less than a week after temperatures in the 60s and thunderstorms, snow returned to the area Sunday. The total in the Med City came to six and a half inches, per a report from the airport.

The snow began falling in Rochester around 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon and continued into the overnight. The flakes were falling quickly enough at times last night to reduce visibility and cover roadways.

This morning, folks in downtown woke up to a fresh blanket of the white stuff. Plows, snowblowers, and shovels were out to start clearing things up.

Winter has been in full swing for awhile now, so people have grown used to these types of storms.

"I think most people in Rochester are from somewhere else. I think you just get used to it because if you want to get out of the house, you have to make a way for the mail to come to the door and the kids to get down the sidewalk. I think it would be awesome if this was the last one of the season. But since everything has melted before, this can't stay for long, I'm gonna be optimistic," said Rochester resident Sue Einspahr.

Statistically speaking, there's a chance we could see another snow storm this season. The average snowfall for April in Rochester is 3.3 inches, and who could forget the May 2nd snowstorm in 2013, but if this was our last taste of winter, it certainly was an impactful one.