Man tries to collect gambling winnings, is assaulted and robbed

Police are searching for several people involved in an assault Friday night in northwest Rochester.

So far officers have arrested Emanuel Alfred, 24, of Rochester, in connection to the crime.

Police say a 23-year-old man was at a party with friends Friday around 10:30 p.m. on the 4900 block of 19th Avenue Northwest in Rochester.

The man says after gambling he got into a verbal argument where he insisted he should be paid. Officers said soon after that the victim was punched and kicked by several people and then robbed of several hundred dollars.

Capt. John Sherwin said one of the men involved in the robbery was carrying a semi-automatic rifle.

About 12:30 p.m. Saturday, police arrested Alfred in connection to the assault at Kascade Place Apartments in northwest Rochester. According to court documents, Alfred has a violent criminal history, including a conviction for an attempt to commit 2nd Degree Murder in 2010.

Alfred appeared Monday morning in Olmsted County District Court and was charged with making terroristic threats, robbery, and assault from Friday's dispute.