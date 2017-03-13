Gophers "dancing" for first time since '13

A memorable season continues for the Minnesota Gophers as Sunday they received a bid to "The Big Dance"--the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Minnesota came into this season looking to improve upon a 8-23 season in 2015-16. Improve on it is just what they did.

By going 24-9 this year, the Gophers were named a five seed in the South Region facing 12th-seeded Middle Tennessee State, with their first tournament berth under Richard Pitino.

The Gophers can't count out this Middle Tennessee team as the same Blue Raiders squad knocked out the 2nd-seeded Michigan State in last year's tourney.

Middle Tennessee earned an automatic bid by defeating Marshall in the Conference USA Championship.

The Gophers and Blue Raiders will tip off in Milwaukee on Thursday, March 16 at 3 p.m. on TNT.