Rochester Public Library has Wi-Fi hotspots to check out

By Chris Yu, Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Rochester Public Library has launched a program that allows patrons to check out Wi-Fi hotspots.

Available on a first-come, first-serve basis, 30 Wi-Fi hotspots can each be checked out for two weeks at a time (with up to two renewals). 

In addition,15 more hotspots can each be rented for up to 90 days, with a daily fee of $5. Patrons must reserve these in advance.

Furthermore, 20 Chromebook laptops, bundled with hotspots, will be available for checkout in the near future.

The program has only been operating for about two weeks and has already proven to be popular, with all 30 checkout-eligible hotspots in use as of Sunday.

"Only 58 percent of Olmsted County residents have access to broadband," said Karen Lemke, head of marketing and community engagement at RPL. "So there are a lot of people that -- even though they have, let's say, a phone and have a mobile plan -- they either don't have enough data or don't have a great-enough connection to be able to fill out job applications, or do school work, or do taxes. That's really challenging if you're trying to do that on a phone."

The Rochester Public Library is also partnering with Olmsted County Community Services to provide connectivity to those living in poverty. 

The program is made possible by a $30,000 donation from the Rochester Public Library Foundation.

