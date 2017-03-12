Contractors bid to construct Red Wing's Eisenhower Bridge

The Highway 63 Eisenhower Bridge in Red Wing is one step closer to being replaced.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, bidding for contractors started last Wednesday with four companies submitting bids.

Estimated costs of the project ranged from $63.2 million to $72.8 million.

Zenith Tech Incorporated out of Waukesha, Wisconsin was the lowest bidder for the contract.

This is the latest project in southeast Minnesota to replace a bridge that crosses over the Mississippi River. MnDOT and WisDOT completed the Interstate 90 Dresbach Bridge in the fall of 2016. While work continues on the Winona Bridge on Highway 43. A new bridge opened in August of 2016, work is now being done to rehabilitate the existing bridge.

Other projects on the list include, replacing the Highway 63 bridge over Highway 61, making highway improvements in connection to Highway 61 and Highway 58, as well as the roadways to Wisconsin.

Construction of the Eisenhower bridge is expected to begin in early May.