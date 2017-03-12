Dodge County Sheriff warns residents of dog thieves

The Dodge County Sheriff is asking for your help after reports that multiple dogs have been stolen or have attempted to be.

According to the Sheriff's Facebook page, there have been two reports over the last few days of dog thefts throughout the county.

The Facebook post also states that a white male has been trying to take dogs that have been left outside on their owner's property.

He is described to be driving a nice looking pickup truck with a silver toolbox in the back of the truck, with no details on the license plate.

If you have any more information that could help officials or see any suspicious acts, you are asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff's office at 507-635-6200.