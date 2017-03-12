Dodge County Sheriff warns residents of dog thieves - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Dodge County Sheriff warns residents of dog thieves

Posted:

The Dodge County Sheriff is asking for your help after reports that multiple dogs have been stolen or have attempted to be.

According to the Sheriff's Facebook page, there have been two reports over the last few days of dog thefts throughout the county.

The Facebook post also states that a white male has been trying to take dogs that have been left outside on their owner's property.

He is described to be driving a nice looking pickup truck with a silver toolbox in the back of the truck, with no details on the license plate.

If you have any more information that could help officials or see any suspicious acts, you are asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff's office at 507-635-6200.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.