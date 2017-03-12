Winter barrels back to SE Minnesota dumping 6-9 inches of snow

Most highways in southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa were snow-covered and dangerous late Sunday night, with Albert Lea and Austin already getting seven inches of snow by 10 p.m. Sunday. Rochester figures to get at least six inches before this latest winter storm tapers off around 11 a.m. on Monday and moves off to the east.

Many schools in the region started two hours late on Monday to give plows a chance to clear off the roads. Here's the list of closings and cancellations so far, along with details on snow alerts in Chatfield and Stewartville.

Streets and highways were slick to treacherous Sunday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that three people were hurt when their pickup lost control on the ramp leading from I-90 to Highway 52 Sunday evening about 8:20 p.m. and ran off the road hitting a culvert.

A Winter Storm Warning was in effect for Dodge, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Steele and Winona counties in Minnesota, and Allamakee, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Howard, Mitchell, Winnebago, Winneshiek, and Worth counties in Iowa. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Goodhue and Wabasha counties in Minnesota, and Buffalo and Trempealeau counties in Wisconsin.

Chief Meteorologist Matt Benz will look back at snow totals at 5 and 6 p.m. on KTTC NewsCenter.