Winter barrels back to SE Minnesota dumping 6-9 inches of snow

The beautiful weather we've had in recent weeks means many Minnesotans are getting outside and enjoying the outdoors. But some activities can be dangerous. Just last week two separate incidents at Sugar Loaf rock in Winona resulted in a need for rescue. The good news is that these type of incidents aren't very common. In Winona Assistant Fire Chief Joel Corcoran's 10 years on the job, there have only been 6 fall-related incidents at Sugar Loaf Rock. The bad news is that two of th...More >>
The beautiful weather we've had in recent weeks means many Minnesotans are getting outside and enjoying the outdoors. But some activities can be dangerous. Just last week two separate incidents at Sugar Loaf rock in Winona resulted in a need for rescue. The good news is that these type of incidents aren't very common. In Winona Assistant Fire Chief Joel Corcoran's 10 years on the job, there have only been 6 fall-related incidents at Sugar Loaf Rock. The bad news is that two of th...More >>
A non-profit Rochester coffee shop suffered a major loss after burglars took a safe with hundreds of dollars inside. Rochester Police said someone smashed the front door of St. James Coffee on 41st Street NW sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 6:40 a.m. Monday.More >>
A non-profit Rochester coffee shop suffered a major loss after burglars took a safe with hundreds of dollars inside. Rochester Police said someone smashed the front door of St. James Coffee on 41st Street NW sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 6:40 a.m. Monday.More >>
Because of staffing shortages, rising costs and declining reimbursements for their services, Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea has decided to move some of its services over to Austin. Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea will 'consolidate' its ICU, major surgery and childbirth services to the Austin campus, providing the services in one location instead of two.More >>
Because of staffing shortages, rising costs and declining reimbursements for their services, Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea has decided to move some of its services over to Austin. Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea will 'consolidate' its ICU, major surgery and childbirth services to the Austin campus, providing the services in one location instead of two.More >>
A man wanted in a Rochester kidnapping that happened a week ago led a deputy on a high speed pursuit Sunday. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a deputy spotted Brent Espenson around 4:10 p.m. Sunday.More >>
A man wanted in a Rochester kidnapping that happened a week ago led a deputy on a high speed pursuit Sunday. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a deputy spotted Brent Espenson around 4:10 p.m. Sunday.More >>
The Winona County Sheriff's Department says one man is dead after a boat capsized near Lock and Dam 6 early Sunday evening.More >>
The Winona County Sheriff's Department says one man is dead after a boat capsized near Lock and Dam 6 early Sunday evening.More >>
A portion of a large tree fell onto a Rochester home during Monday afternoon's thunderstorms. It happened on 8th Avenue Northwest, about half a mile from John Marshall High School. Deanna Schnell said she, her two sons, and a child from her day care were inside the home.More >>
A portion of a large tree fell onto a Rochester home during Monday afternoon's thunderstorms. It happened on 8th Avenue Northwest, about half a mile from John Marshall High School. Deanna Schnell said she, her two sons, and a child from her day care were inside the home.More >>