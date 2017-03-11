West Center Street blocked as Kahler Grand makes updates

Traffic around part of downtown Rochester was disrupted as work was being done on the Kahler Grand Hotel.

Construction crews closed West Center Street between 2nd avenue southwest and 1st avenue southwest from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Workers say they were placing beams to prepare for a new generator for the hotel.

They said that the hotel will be going from the city's steam generator to their own private generator.

After Saturday, they'll spend one more weekend putting the finishing touches on the installation