Rochester mosque hosts open house to talk about Islam

Since the late 1990s, the MAAS has been a part of the Rochester community, as a place for Muslims to worship.

With their open house they got a chance to share their views with the rest of the community.

"The purpose of this is not to convert anyone," Ahmed Ragab, one of the organizers, said. "The purpose of this is to just inform the community, what the Muslim faith is, and what people who believe in Islam do on a regular basis."

Creating an open discussion was one of the goals - something some say is currently lacking.

"You can perhaps call it the political environment that we have today where there seems to be an awful amount of rhetoric but not a lot of communication," Rochester Police Chief Roger Peterson said. "I think that makes [the open house] that much more important."

They said that changes are happening around the country because fear is overpowering understanding.

They argue that there should not be anything to fear because the law of the land is meant to keep people safe.

"We have to make sure that we all understand that as a citizen and as citizens in this country we're protected by the constitution," Ragab said.

It is that faith in the Constitution that sets them at ease from things like the Muslim ban.

"If this ban is constitutional then it will protect this country," Ragab said. "If it's not constitutional then there are individuals out there that will definitely advocate for our rights as Muslims and also as immigrants in this country."

For the people that showed up, the conversation allowed them to see things in a new light.

"There are so many parallels between Christianity and Islam that are so much the same," Jen O'Connor, an attendee, said. "I just wish people could focus on that more than what is separating us."

They said if more people saw those similarities, it could bring more people together.

"We're always told to tolerate other religions but I think we need to celebrate," Molly Dennis, another attendee, said. "It's hard to celebrate a religion if you don't really know about the religion."