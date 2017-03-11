Lourdes, Goodhue punch their tickets to State

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - The Lourdes Eagles and Goodhue Wildcats are headed to the state tournament in girls basketball.

Lourdes defeated Kenyon-Wanamingo in the Section 1AA title, 67-61. This is the Eagles first trip to state since 2010.

"I'm so happy for the girls and for Lourdes High School," Eagles head coach Aaron Berg said.

Knights forward Mara Quam led all scorers with 26 points. Eagles forward Wynter Bergner scored 21.

"We've worked the whole season for this," Bergner said. "We never thought we'd come this far and to be here, it's just amazing."

Goodhue defended their Section 1A title with a 65-42 win over Fillmore Central. The Wildcats trailed to the fifth seed underdog Falcons the entire game until Haley Lexvold hit a buzzer-beater just before half.

"That halftime shot really helped us get motivated," Goodhue guard Mckenzie Ryan said. "In the locker room, we just talked about what we had to improve on."

Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme was cautious with his excitement after the game when comparing the team to last year's Class A State Champions.

"We need to have a little more focus," Wieme said. "Last year's team was completely dialed in, especially when we got to the state tournament. If we can find that same focus, hopefully we can stay up [in the state tournament] for a while and make some noise"