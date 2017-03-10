Former State Legislators offer insight on pay increase

Back in November, when they went to the polls, Minnesotans were asked whether or not legislators should set their own pay.

According to former Representative Bill Kuisle, that was a little misleading.

"The way it was written, I think that voters thought the legislators were setting these huge pay increases and they didn't know there hadn't been a pay increase," Kuisle, a Republican legislator representing Stewartville, said.

Regardless, 76% of Minnesotans voted to create an independent council to do that job.

"And there's really no better way of doing it," Kuisle said. "I mean we fought back and forth even when I was in for eight years of how to do this and there's no easy answer."

That council is raising legislators salaries from $31,000 to $45,000 per year.

"It may seem like a lot to people who aren't aware of the time lapse that's occurred since the last increase," Kim Norton, a former DFL Legislator representing Rochester, said. "I do think that it's fair and reasonable."

The salary had been the same since the late 90s.

Both Norton and Kuisle say that increased partisanship was to blame for that lack in increase.

"It made legislators afraid to take that chance and no one was willing to come together in a bipartisan fashion," Norton said.

Being a State Legislator is technically considered a part time job, but given the amount of work they do, they say it doesn't feel like it anymore.

"Everybody says that $30,000 is a lot for a part time job," Kuisle said. "If it was a part time job I would say yes, but like I said in an urban area like Rochester, it's become a full time job."

After all, they say this pay increase is set to help the people that work hard to help all Minnesotans.

"This increase will help make it a bit more fair and not be a financial burden for families," Norton said.