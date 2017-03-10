At Sessions' request, Minnesota US Attorney Luger resigns - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Posted:
By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

Minnesota U.S. Attorney Andy Luger has submitted his resignation at the request of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Sessions asked 46 federal prosecutors to resign Friday.

Luger says his resignation is effective immediately, and that leading the federal prosecutors' office in Minnesota "has been the most fulfilling and rewarding experience of my professional life."

Luger has been Minnesota's top federal prosecutor for three years, and was appointed by President Barack Obama. It's common for U.S. attorneys to be replaced with a new administration.

During his tenure, Luger oversaw a plea deal that led authorities to the remains of 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling, solving the abduction that haunted Minnesota since 1989. He also oversaw terrorism recruitment prosecutions and large sex trafficking cases.

U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken say they'll urge that Luger be re-nominated to the post.

