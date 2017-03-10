Mayo Civic Center looks like entirely new venue nearing end of e - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Mayo Civic Center looks like entirely new venue nearing end of expansion project

Posted:
By Alanna Martella, Reporter
Drone footage of Mayo Civic Center taken on Friday, March 10th. Drone footage of Mayo Civic Center taken on Friday, March 10th.
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

If you stepped foot inside or around the Mayo Civic Center two years ago, what you would've seen is a whole lot different than what's here now.

Since March of 2015, the Mayo Civic Center has been undergoing an $84 million expansion project.

Though it's not completely finished yet, anyone who comes for events sees what looks like an entirely new venue.

Some new and notable parts of the expansion: a black box theater, interior renovations to meeting spaces and the auditorium, and a new box office!

People are pretty excited for this fresh look when coming to events.

“I've been coming here for well since I was 10 years old probably so 65 years because I'm 75, and he's about the same,” said Bruce Eckblad.

He went on to add that he likes the latest version of the Civic Center the best.

His pal, Glen Mehrkens, said the new lobby area of the Civic Center is bigger than the basketball courts they used to play games on that were there when they were growing up.

Friday morning, the Mayo Civic Center tweeted that the duct work is now complete in Presentation Hall.

Next up is reshaping the wall panels in the hall, which would improve acoustics for events.

The hope is to have everything done by April 1st.

