MNsure says insurance plans will stay intact for those who are enrolled

By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Minnesota Legislature is hard at work on legislation in anticipation that the Congress will repeal the Affordable Care Act or parts of it.
Last week, a House committee considered a bill that would do away with MNsure, the Minnesota health insurance exchange.

In Austin Friday morning, MNsure staged a round table discussion, taking an in-depth look at what might happen.

MNsure CEO Allison O'toole and broker Chuck Moline from Advisornet Financial were there. O'toole said with regard to people who have coverage and are enrolled in an insurance plan, that is a contract between them and the insurance carrier and that will stay intact. Open enrollment will start on November 1st.

They said they want Minnesotans to know the impacts of upcoming proposals, particularly on the provided financial assistance between the Affordable Care Act and the new proposal from President Trump and Republicans in Congress.

"Minnesotans who live in this area, Mower County residents for instance, a resident who's 40-years-old making $30,000 a year, they're gonna see about a 45 percent increase in their out of pocket expense under this new plan," O'toole said. "That is how the plan is right now, there are a lot of changes coming."

O'toole said with the changes coming they want want to make sure Minnesotans have accurate and clear information, and to take advantage of all possible tax credits. Because according to Moline there were $105,000 that were unclaimed as far as getting assistance to lower those premiums.

And those premiums according to O'toole were an average of more than a thousand dollars a month in Mower County this year. But she says 84% of MNsure customers in Mower county are saving money through tax credits.

O'toole says changes to the Affordable Care Act will likely not even take effect in the next calendar year, and we may not see an effect until 2020.
But she does say that it's time for Minnesotans to start paying attention because she's predicting these changes will affect them negatively.
And that all depends on what happens in Washington.  President Trump met with congressional leaders Friday morning to push his own ideas and push back against any objections. 

