6-year-old Rochester boy nearly hit while getting off a school bus

A Rochester mother is calling for drivers to pay attention behind the wheel after her son was nearly hit by a car while walking home from school Thursday afternoon.



"It's nerve-wracking," said Rachael Majorowicz, a mother of two.

When most kids arrive home from school they get started on homework, but for Rachael, homework was the last thing on her mind.

"At one point during the evening [my son] said, 'Mom what would you do if something happened to me or I died?' I was just like, 'Oh honey why are you even thinking about that?"

Rachael's 6-year-old son was nearly hit by a silver Yukon when he was crossing the street. Rachael's daughter watched it from the bus.

According to Rachael, the bus was stopped at the stop sign. The bus driver had turned the flashing lights on and put the bus arm down. The driver then waved Rachael's son across the street. When her son was almost to the other side, a silver Yukon allegedly turned down the street, nearly hitting her son.

Rachael did not witness the almost incident first hand, but she said the bus driver and her two kids saw it. Her husband, who was outside at the time, looked over when he heard the bus driver honking the horn and yelling at the Yukon's driver.

Unfortunately, the bus driver was not able to get the license plate number of the Yukon.

"It's really sad that the kids have to worry about these things," said Rachael.

Cars drive quickly through the neighborhood, sometimes ignoring stop signs and people crossing the road, according to Rachael. That's why neighbors petitioned for the stop sign to be put in nearly one year ago, but it does not seem to solve the problem. "People cruise through this intersection without stopping for families." However, she did mention that neighbors may still be getting used to the sign and not register that it is there.

Less than 24 hours after the incident, Rachael is not the only one concerned about the safety of students. Rochester Public Schools superintendent Michael Muñoz said students and staff's safety is the district's top priority. "We always want our drivers to obey the laws and always think about the safety of kids."

Muñoz said Rochester Public Schools works with the Rochester Police Department and the Transportation Department to make sure incidents, like the one involving Rachael's son, become less common.

The superintendent advises parents to call their child's school principal if they see someone ignore the flashing school bus lights. "If they get the license plate we can reach out to the police department and make them aware of it, or we communicate with the building principal." He told us that the district's principals typically know what cars parents drive, allowing them to reach out and remind parents that when a bus is stopped they need to stop their vehicle and wait.

Rochester police told us that school bus incidents, like the one involving Rachael's son, are a common occurrence. They mentioned that they receive around five reports each week regarding drivers who ignore school buses that are either loading or unloading students.

But for mom's like Rachael, the incident on Thursday was one close call too many. "I would just make a plea that people in the community are more mindful of school bus routes. Be more aware as you're driving so families can be safe."

To review the 2016 Minnesota statutes on the safety of school children and duties of drivers, click here.



