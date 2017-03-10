March 12 designated "Soccer in Minnesota Day", says Gov. Dayton

Governor Mark Dayton has proclaimed Sunday, March 12, 2017, to be “ Soccer in Minnesota Day ”. The proclamation commemorates the return of top-level soccer to Minnesota after more than 30 years. On Sunday, Minnesota United FC will open a new chapter in state soccer history, hosting their first ever home game against Atlanta.

In his proclamation, Governor Dayton encourages Minnesota soccer fans “to celebrate by wearing Minnesota United blue and black on March 12.”

Minnesota is currently (0-1) on the season following their 5-1 loss to the Portland Timbers on Friday.

