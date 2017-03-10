Stadium authority names Rick Evans new CEO - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Stadium authority names Rick Evans new CEO

Rick Evans Rick Evans
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

The beleaguered public agency overseeing the Minnesota Vikings stadium has named a new CEO.

Rick Evans was approved as CEO and executive director by the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority on Friday. His duties will start on Monday.

Evans was a Minnesota assistant attorney general for 10 years and also the first executive director of the Minnesota Racing Commission. He has more than 20 years of private-sector experience as a business executive and general counsel.

MSFA chairwoman Michele Kelm-Helgen resigned under criticism last month after ethical questions about the use of luxury suites by agency officials for family and friends. MSFA executive director Ted Mondale also resigned amid legislative efforts to reshape governance of the $1.1 billion U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kathleen Blatz had been appointed interim chairwoman by Gov. Mark Dayton.

