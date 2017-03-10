Mother of fallen officer donates K-9 vests in his honor

The mother of a fallen Grand Meadow police officer donated two police K-9 vests in his honor Friday.

Jason Meyer, a Grand Meadow police officer, died at age 28 in September of 1999 after his squad car crashed into a utility pole on the way to a call.

"He always wanted to give to other people and he loved to help people, especially young people, so I think he'd be proud of what we've done," said Joyce Meyer.

Meyer donated two K-9 vests to the Rochester Police Department Friday morning through the 'Jason Meyer Scholarship Fund."

"Ultimately we need to send these dogs in unknown situations where harm can exist and just to be able to put a vest on them is an excellent thing," said Rochester Officer Wade Blazejak.

The fund was established in 2000.

"It makes me feel good that these dogs are going to be protected. Especially nowadays with the hate for police officers," said Meyer.

The vests are just one of many acts of kindness though the fund.

The Jason Meyer Scholarship fund has also provided over $14,000 in scholarships to RCTC students in the law enforcement program.

Meyer said if people would like to donate to the fund they should contact the Rochester Police Department for information about how to do it.