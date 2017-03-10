Three local school superintendents earn their National Superintendent Certification

Three area school superintendents have achieved a career milestone.

Michael Muñoz of Rochester Public Schools, Tammy Berg-Beniak of Pine Island, and Jeff Elstad of Byron all received their National Superintendent Certification last week.

They were three of 36 nation-wide participants in the certification class.

The certification was earned through AASA, the School Superintendent's Association. It is a process that is spread out over 18 months. Areas of study include leadership, budgeting, and technology.