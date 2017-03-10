Public meeting scheduled for Level 3 sex offender address change in rural Rochester

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is holding a meeting to alert people about a change in residence for a Level 3 sex offender.

Kevin Williams was released from Prison in July.

On Feb. 27th, he moved to a new location: the 3800 block of Highway 14 East.

Williams has a history of sexual contact with adult female victims.

His crimes involved the use of a weapon, force, burglary and threats. He knew his victims.

The sheriff's office will hold a public notification event on Monday at 6 p.m. so people can learn more about him.

Its taking place at Victory Baptist Church in Southeast Rochester.