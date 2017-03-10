Mayo Clinic announces plan for Saint Marys Expansion - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Mayo Clinic announces plan for Saint Marys Expansion

Posted:
By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Mayo Clinic's Saint Marys Hospital is getting a massive makeover.

To the tune of an additional 254,000 square feet, skyward.

Much of the construction will go toward adding beds, increasing patient privacy, and modernizing cardiac surgery space.

For mayo, patient care is at the heart of all this expansion.

"So this is all going to result in the expansion of patients we can treat, the complexity of the patients we can treat"Dr. Robert Cima, Medical Director of Mayo Clinic Hospital Operations said. "We can treat those patients in a newer and complete environment, with newer technology."

The plan includes adding 3 floors to the Generose Building, though half of that space will remain shelled.

"We know that we're going to be expanding again and so as an interim solution we're putting in that sort of buffer," Cima said.

That same strategy will be in the works in the east tower. 

The current shelled space there will see an additional 78 beds and eliminate the need for all communal showers, contributing to mayo's emphasis on patient privacy.

"We know that having patients in single rooms improves the safety and the efficiency of the care provided to them," Cima said. "It also meets some of the regulatory requirements about personal health information being private."

Staff will also benefit from the updates, and not just those working in the cardiac unit

"We're also doing this for our staff who take care of the patients on the floor," Cima said. "The floor designs are going to be updated so a lot of things are going into this and it'll improve the work environment for everyone."

As for how construction will impact patients, there are plans to make the transition a smooth one. 

"The impact on our patient care areas will be minimal," Cima said. "Perhaps there will be some detour signs and things like that."

This construction has been a long time coming, and will begin before the end of the year.

