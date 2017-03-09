Winona headed back to State, Mayo falls to Lakeville North

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - The Winona girls basketball team won their second consecutive Section 1AAA Title on Thursday night, defeating Northfield 59-40.

"We've been fortunate to play in three of these in the last four years," Winhawks head coach Tin Gleason said. "We've been through some heart aches and some great times, so it was fun to make another memory here."

Senior guard Eden Nibbelink scored her 1000th career point in the win.

"I wasn't really focused that much on 1000," Nibbelink said, "We just wanted to win this game and get to State."

The Winhawks finished runner-up in last year's Class AAA State Tournament, falling to Holy Angels. This year's team features nine seniors who hope to have a second shot at a title

"We are just going to keep playing hard and hopefully make it to the State Championship," senior Maria Appicelli said. "Hopefully pull off the win."

In the Section 1AAAA finals, Mayo fell to Lakeville North, 46-41. The loss snapped a 14-game winning streak for the Spartans. The win marks the 21st in a row for the Panthers.

The girls basketball state tournament begins March 14.