Changes in the works for 18th Ave NW in Rochester

Changes are in the works for a northwest Rochester roadway.

A re-construction project is expected to start this Spring that will convert 18th Avenue northwest, from 37th to 55th streets, from a rural highway to a more urban roadway. As that part of town grows, the stretch of road is seeing increased traffic and more hazards.

Tonight, planners shared final details about the project at the third and final public open-house. Some of the changes include adding round-a-bouts and turn lanes, and making the street safer for bikers and pedestrians.

The construction project has four phases and is expected to be finished by late fall 2018.