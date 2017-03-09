Experts talk to growers about keeping water clean and safe

A Rochester teenager is hurt in a chain reaction crash during Friday morning's commute. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 24-year-old Mitchell Shea of Plainview, was driving a Pontiac Torrent northbound on Highway 52 when he slowed for traffic near 19th Street Northwest.More >>
A Rochester teenager is hurt in a chain reaction crash during Friday morning's commute. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 24-year-old Mitchell Shea of Plainview, was driving a Pontiac Torrent northbound on Highway 52 when he slowed for traffic near 19th Street Northwest.More >>
Say hello to the most recent member of the Rochester Police Department.More >>
Say hello to the most recent member of the Rochester Police Department.More >>
Authorities are taking a close look at a potential suspect in connection with three alleged assaults involving female victims outside late at night just days apart.More >>
Authorities are taking a close look at a potential suspect in connection with three alleged assaults involving female victims outside late at night just days apart.More >>
This weekend will be a good one to pack the sunscreen and water bottle and get outdoors for Take a Kid Fishing Weekend.More >>
This weekend will be a good one to pack the sunscreen and water bottle and get outdoors for Take a Kid Fishing Weekend.More >>
Sixty Triton High School seniors have been working hard on projects for the past six months to a year as one final hurdle before graduation.More >>
Sixty Triton High School seniors have been working hard on projects for the past six months to a year as one final hurdle before graduation.More >>
A man is behind bars, facing assault charges, after a woman used her medical alarm to call for help. Rochester Police said a 49-year-old woman arrived at her northwest Rochester apartment building, and encountered a man, who she knew, in the lobby, who then followed her to her apartment.More >>
A man is behind bars, facing assault charges, after a woman used her medical alarm to call for help. Rochester Police said a 49-year-old woman arrived at her northwest Rochester apartment building, and encountered a man, who she knew, in the lobby, who then followed her to her apartment.More >>
Sunday will be a memorable day in the 140 year history of Henrytown Lutheran Church near Canton. The historic church, which was built in 1878, was destroyed in an overnight fire in April, 2015.More >>
Sunday will be a memorable day in the 140 year history of Henrytown Lutheran Church near Canton. The historic church, which was built in 1878, was destroyed in an overnight fire in April, 2015.More >>
There are accusations and counter accusations after former FBI Director James Comey testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Comey admitted to leaking some of his personal memos.More >>
There are accusations and counter accusations after former FBI Director James Comey testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Comey admitted to leaking some of his personal memos.More >>
Hundreds of people flocked to the Young Family Organic Acres, many not knowing how a dairy farm operates.More >>
Hundreds of people flocked to the Young Family Organic Acres, many not knowing how a dairy farm operates.More >>
A Rochester teenager is hurt in a chain reaction crash during Friday morning's commute. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 24-year-old Mitchell Shea of Plainview, was driving a Pontiac Torrent northbound on Highway 52 when he slowed for traffic near 19th Street Northwest.More >>
A Rochester teenager is hurt in a chain reaction crash during Friday morning's commute. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 24-year-old Mitchell Shea of Plainview, was driving a Pontiac Torrent northbound on Highway 52 when he slowed for traffic near 19th Street Northwest.More >>
A man is behind bars, facing assault charges, after a woman used her medical alarm to call for help. Rochester Police said a 49-year-old woman arrived at her northwest Rochester apartment building, and encountered a man, who she knew, in the lobby, who then followed her to her apartment.More >>
A man is behind bars, facing assault charges, after a woman used her medical alarm to call for help. Rochester Police said a 49-year-old woman arrived at her northwest Rochester apartment building, and encountered a man, who she knew, in the lobby, who then followed her to her apartment.More >>
Authorities are taking a close look at a potential suspect in connection with three alleged assaults involving female victims outside late at night just days apart.More >>
Authorities are taking a close look at a potential suspect in connection with three alleged assaults involving female victims outside late at night just days apart.More >>
Rochester police are hunting for a man who attacked a young woman out jogging late Tuesday night in the southwest part of the city. Capt. John Sherwin said a 16-year-old girl was jogging with earbuds when she was approached by a man on Elmview Place Southwest. The man grabbed her by the shoulders but Capt. Sherwin said she was able to fight him off.More >>
Rochester police are hunting for a man who attacked a young woman out jogging late Tuesday night in the southwest part of the city. Capt. John Sherwin said a 16-year-old girl was jogging with earbuds when she was approached by a man on Elmview Place Southwest. The man grabbed her by the shoulders but Capt. Sherwin said she was able to fight him off.More >>
An Eyota man was kidnapped and assaulted after a job interview Monday afternoon in Rochester. Sheriff's investigators arrested one suspect and are searching for another man wanted in the attack. Capt. Scott Behrns said the 28-year-old victim received a ride from one of the suspects after the job interview was completed, and was taken to 7415 North Broadway to a mobile home at Lot #29 about 5 p.m. Monday where he was tied up and punched and kicked by two men.More >>
An Eyota man was kidnapped and assaulted after a job interview Monday afternoon in Rochester.More >>
Authorities are still searching for a man in connection to a kidnapping and assault Monday night near Rochester.More >>
Authorities are still searching for a man in connection to a kidnapping and assault Monday night near Rochester.More >>
A woman in Preston had no choice but to give birth in her home, after going to Olmsted Medical center where a nurse told her her cervix was not dilated. But Kaisha Greer said she was having contractions every five minutes, and her family had to call 911. They say the officer who came to help is their hero.More >>
A woman in Preston had no choice but to give birth in her home, after going to Olmsted Medical center where a nurse told her her cervix was not dilated. But Kaisha Greer said she was having contractions every five minutes, and her family had to call 911. They say the officer who came to help is their hero.More >>
Authorities are looking for the people responsible for stealing multiple kayaks from the Gamehaven Scout Reservation in southeast Rochester.More >>
Authorities are looking for the people responsible for stealing multiple kayaks from the Gamehaven Scout Reservation in southeast Rochester.More >>