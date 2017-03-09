Experts talk to growers about keeping water clean and safe - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Experts talk to growers about keeping water clean and safe

By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
RUSHFORD, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Houston and Fillmore County Farm Bureau Federations hosted a water summit Thursday morning to discuss keeping ground water clean.

This summit gives growers an opportunity to learn more about water quality challenges facing them and how that can be improved. It took place at Stumpy's bar and restaurant.

Speakers came to talk about common sense cover cropping, measuring runoff and sediment and nutrient loss, they also gave some updates about requirements and timing for buffer strips under the new legislation.

The topic of discussion was the Root River Field to Stream Partnership project, a partnership made up of farmers, agriculture groups, universities and state agencies. The Department of Agriculture brought the project forward to help land owners with water quality issues. 

Ron Meiners with the Department of Agriculture, said landowners were contacted to participate in the program to see if they were interested in installing conservation practices on their land. Doing that would lower sediment and nutrient loss , especially certain practices like grassed waterways, installing ponds, contouring and covering crops.

Meiners said those landowners were open to installing more practices and resources to conserve and improve water, which he says shows that if given the opportunity, landowners are willing to step up and add those resources without enforcement.

