Rochester man has new zest for life after suffering stroke

We have all made mistakes in life, but it is how we bounce back from them that truly define who we are.

One Rochester man has a new zest for life after surviving one hardship after another.

"I realized I was 63, I didn't have many years left," said Tom Buechler. He is determined to make the best of his golden years.

"I've made a game plan."

The first thing you will probably notice about Tom is his wheelchair, but we will give you a quick back story before we tell you why he is there.

In his glory days, Tom was a high school state wrestling champion for Lourdes High School in Rochester. "My junior year - 1970."

He attended college for awhile, but decided it was not for him. When he was 25, he worked for his brother at Buechler Bros. Woodworking. Later, his brother sought a different venture and Tom took over.

"I liked working with my brother - we were a good team...[but] he wasn't paying me very much."

Then after 34 years, things seemed to close in on the cabinet maker in Mantorville. According to a blog created by the family, a mortgage company foreclosed on Tom's home. Then on July 1, 2011, there was an explosion in Mantorville and the Buechler Brothers Woodwork business burned down. Tom lost his business, his tools, a van. Over the next couple of months friends got together to try to help him get a new start with the business.

Tom remembers the explosion. "I heard a boom and didn't react. Didn't think much of it." He ran outside and saw a dumpster on fire. It later spread to his business.

He moved to a new home in West Concord after his first home went into foreclosure. "I had been living there for 30 years." Tom was devastated.

Eventually, alcohol consumed him. Tom drank a liter of vodka every three days. He said his wife divorced him because of the drinking.

Tom said if he could change one thing in his life, he would have listened to his ex-wife and quit drinking.

But it was in 2014 when his life really changed.

"It was a little blurry, I try to recreate it."

He suffered a stroke in his driveway, though he does not remember much from that day. It was then that Tom lost the use of both of his legs.

Tom lost his second home in order to pay for his medical bills.

He has been living at an assisted living home in Rochester with three other people ever since.

During his stay at the home, Tom has had time to reflect on his life - and he's hoping to turn a negative into a positive. He's haunted by the actions of his youngest son.

"The fact that my son wouldn't talk to me is primarily why the light came on." Once Tom and his wife divorced, his son began speaking to him less and less.

Tom has tried apologizing to his son, but said he does not seem interested in accepting his apology.

It has been one year since he has seen his son.

Now, he is determined to make a change in his life to become a man his family would be proud of.

"I realized I was wasting time drinking." He said he has not had a sip of alcohol in nearly four years.