Iowa House GOP passes voter ID bill, sends to Senate

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -

The Iowa House has approved a contested voter identification bill along party lines after forcing debate to end.

Republican lawmakers have for years supported identification at polling places, saying it's needed to fight improper voting despite the rarity of voter fraud.

Before voting Thursday to approve the voter ID bill, Republicans forced an end to debate that had lasted until nearly midnight Wednesday.

Democrats repeatedly argued the bill would suppress voter turnout among minorities, the elderly and the disabled. Republicans say the measure will require identification be sent to voters who don't have an Iowa driver's license or state ID.

The legislation now heads to the Senate, where there is also support among majority Republicans.

County auditors have expressed concern that the measure is underfunded and will burden local governments.

