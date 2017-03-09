Mayo Clinic's new blood test helps determine heart disease risk more accurately

Mayo Clinic has developed a blood test that helps combat the leading cause of death in the U.S.

To determine the risk of developing heart disease, doctors measure the cholesterol levels of patients. But for some people with intermediate risk, that test may not be enough.

So in August 2016, Mayo Clinic Laboratories commercially released a new blood test that measures the amount of plasma ceramides (a class of lipids) in a person's blood. This new test, when used together with the cholesterol test, can help determine a patient's risk of developing heart disease more accurately.

"As many as one in five people -- the very first sign they ever have of any heart disease is a heart attack," said Dr. Jeff Meeusen, co-director of Cardiovascular Laboratory Medicine at Mayo Clinic. "If we can identify people at risk sooner, and get them to adjust maybe their diet and lifestyle, maybe start taking some medicine that will help, we can prevent that heart disease before it even starts."

According to a 20-year study by Mayo Clinic, people with the highest levels of plasma ceramides are three to four times more likely to have a cardiovascular event, like a heart attack or stroke, compared to those with the lowest levels of plasma ceramides.

To read more on the study, CLICK HERE.

