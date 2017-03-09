Mayo Clinic researchers pinpoint experimental drug that may shrink tumors in multiple myeloma patients

Researchers announce they have a lead on an experimental drug that may help the body shrink tumors.

The Mayo Clinic says this experimental drug is leading to tumor shrinkage in patients affected by multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma is a cancer that affects the blood cells that fight infection. Rather than fighting infection, the cancer causes kidney problems and infections.

According to Dr. Marta Chesi, the drug was developed to support tumor death but instead of killing the tumor cells, it made them more visible. This visibility helps the immune system spot the tumor cells and eliminate them.

A follow up clinical trial is being scheduled.

You can check out the findings here.

For more information about multiple myeloma, click here to head to the Mayo Clinic's website.