Mayo Clinic approves $217 million expansion for its Saint Marys Campus

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees has approved plans for a major investment for its Saint Marys Campus. 

The hospital announced Thursday a $217 million enhancement, which they say will help modernize the complex. 

The plans also call for an upgrade and relocation of its Cardiac Surgery facilities.

Some specifics of the project include a three-floor expansion of the Generose Building, and renovation of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

The Generose expansion will add 104,000 square feet of space and allow for the relocation of 78 beds from the Joseph Building.

Mayo Clinic also announced major projects for its campuses in Florida and Mankato. 

