One dead after rollover accident on I-35 near Clarks Grove

CLARKS GROVE, Minn. (KTTC) -

Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Austin woman who died after a rollover accident on I-35 near Clarks Grove at 3:45 Thursday morning.

According to State Patrol, a 1997 Toyota 4 Runner was southbound on I-35 when the driver, 37-year-old Ileana Babastro lost control, traveled down the center median and rolled. 

This happened just after 3:45 Thursday morning. 

The SUV came to a final rest in the northbound lanes near the exit ramp to Highway 251. 

Balbastro was ejected from the vehicle.

She was not wearing a seat belt.

According to State Patrol the airbags did not deploy,

There were two passengers in the SUV, a 31-year old woman from Rochester, New York, and a 41-year-old man from Albert Lea.

State Patrol says the passenger from Rochester, New York wasn't wearing a seat belt. 

State Patrol said the roads were covered in ice or snow at the time. 

