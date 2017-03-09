Throwback Thursday: a sunny day at Twins spring training in 1974

Baseball fans know this time of year is when spring training gets underway.

The Twins training destination of choice is Florida and has been for decades.

Pictured here in Orlando in 1974 from left to right are Twins Manager Frank Quilici, Twins President Cal Griffith, President of Rochester's own Kahler Corporation Roy Watson, and the Mayor Pro Tem for Orlando Don Crenshaw.

This photo is from the History Center of Olmsted County.

Quilici managed the twins from 1972 to 1975, and actually played for the twins in the 1960s.

The Twins finished the 1974 season in third place in the American League West with 82 wins and 80 losses.

Unfortunately for the manager, 82 wins was the best he could do.

The Twins franchise held spring training in Orlando from 1946 to 1990, before moving to their current home of Ft. Myers in 1991.