Family near Mantorville 'overwhelmed' after storm destroyed most of farm

A Dodge County family say they are "overwhelmed" after a storm leveled most of their farm Monday evening.

Tammy and Wayne Alberts say they were inside their home on 240th Avenue, north of Mantorville, playing with their dog. But some time between 6 and 6:30 p.m., the storm approached.

"Then the wind came up, and the windows in the house just started flexing back and forth, and we could hear debris flying around. I said, 'We better get to the basement.' And we basically ran to the basement. We haven't gone to the basement for years," recalled Tammy. "And we went down there and the lights flickered, and we could hear things happening."

After a few minutes, the storm passed. Tammy and Wayne then saw what was left of their farm.

"There's a lot of destruction in such a short amount of time," Wayne said. "It's just a heck of a mess."

The winds pushed the barn about 40 feet away from the foundation, explained Wayne. In addition, the top of one of the silos was torn off. The winds also toppled the family's corn bins, and destroyed several sheds and other structures. Vehicles -- including trucks, a forklift and a snowmobile -- were buried in the rubble. And a large amount of sheet metal littered a nearby field.

"It's just kind of overwhelming what the heck has happened here," said Wayne, who grew up on the farm.

Fortunately, the house remains intact and no one was injured.

"I was just thanking God that our house was still standing, with all the damage that was around," Tammy said.

Despite the rubble, there's hope for a rebuild.

"Right now, we're still overwhelmed. But once we start being able to pick things up and start being able to take care of it, it'll go better," said Wayne.

"We have each other, so that's what counts," Tammy added. "We're gonna count on family and friends, and they've all been very supportive."

Tammy and Wayne say they do have insurance. And as for how the public can help, Wayne replied, "Thoughts and prayers are all we ask for."