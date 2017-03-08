Multiple Firefighters battle garage and car fire - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Multiple Firefighters battle garage and car fire

By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) -

A garage and car go up in flames after a fire starts inside the car.

The fire happened on Tuesday at 12:50 p.m. at 5560 Mount Carmel Road in Red Wing. According to the Red Wing Fire Department, when they arrived to the scene, the garage was engulfed in flames.

With high winds, adjacent exposures, large fire volume from the sheds contents and a lack of water, more help was requested from the Miesville, Hastings, and Goodhue fire departments.

It took firefighters 3 hours to put out the fire. The shed and the things inside are labeled a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

