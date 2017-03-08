Son of former VP candidate, Tim Kaine, arrested in St. Paul

The son of Virginia Senator and former Vice Presidential candidate Tim Kaine, is arrested after disrupting a pro-Trump rally in St. Paul.

Police say 24-year-old Linwood Kaine, and others, chanted and lit fireworks inside the state capitol during the "March 4 Trump" rally on Saturday.

Kaine was held in jail on suspicion of second-degree rioting, but was later released.

As of right now, police say he is not facing charges, but the incident is still under investigation.