Local women take part in "A Day Without a Woman"

Today is International Women's Day As well as "A Day Without a Woman" and here in Rochester some women are celebrating by taking the day off work.

Some couldn't leave work completely, so they used their lunch time to get together and recognize the day.

Some women came together at Soldier's Field Veterans Memorial to recognize women who served. They say that instead of marching, they wanted to be able to gather in a public place, in a circle and just talk about sisterhood, solidarity and recognizing women who weren't always recognized.

Others went to Tonic Juice bar to have a chat and have a nice lunch together. Some even brought along a sign to promote tolerance and understanding.