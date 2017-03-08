New Hope officers injured in shooting sue gun dealer - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

New Hope officers injured in shooting sue gun dealer

NEW HOPE, Minn. (AP) -

Two police officers are suing the owner of a Minnesota gun store, alleging the shop sold a gun through a third party to a man who shot at them at New Hope City Hall.

Officers Joshua Eernisse and Beau Schoenhard were injured on Jan. 26, 2015, when Ray Kmetz fired a shotgun into a group of officers outside the City Hall chambers.

Attorneys for the officers say the owner of Full Metal Gun Shop in Princeton, Troy Buchholz, knew Kmetz was the ultimate buyer. The attorneys also allege Buchholz could've determined through a background check that Kmetz was purchasing the guns illegally.

Buchholz didn't return MPR's call seeking comment.

Police fatally shot Kmetz during the 2015 incident.

