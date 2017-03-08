Annual Minnesota Business Day at the Capitol draws hundreds

Business owners across Minnesota took over the state capitol on Wednesday for the annual Minnesota Business Day at the Capitol.

We were told more than 200 business owners attended the event. One third of them came from Rochester.

The Minnesota Business Day started 24 years ago, but at this year's get-together healthcare, highway 14, and Destination Medical Center were heavily discussed.

The day-long event started in Rochester, as people were brought up to St. Paul by the busload.

A luncheon was held at the Intercontinental Riverfront Hotel in downtown St. Paul.

From there, the crowd was taken by bus to the capitol. Tours and break out sessions were held for a couple of hours.

KTTC's Matt Benz and Caitlin Alexander moderated two of those panels: highway 14 construction and DMC's Discovery Square.

Even though the Business Day drew a lot of Rochesterites, Rochester Chamber of Commerce President Rod Miller said this day is not just about Med City.

"It's real important. It's the one time when 700 business owners come together to let their legislators know what they want," said Miller.

He added that the most pressing issues to business owner's are taxes, mandates, and a comprehensive transportation bill. Miller said 26% of business owner's property taxes are sent to St. Paul and put into a general fund. For some, that can exceed hundreds of thousands of dollars.

When questioned about what business owner's want in a transportation bill, Miller quickly said highway 14. "Finishing that last 13 miles between Dodge Center and Owatonna is important."

Visitors also had the opportunity to meet with their representatives and senators about issues that are important to their district.

Rep. Duane Quam (R) of Byron met with some of his constituents throughout the day. "I think they're excited about the possibilities with Rochester and DMC, but they are concerned because there's such turmoil trying to fix healthcare." They have a right to be concerned, since the future of healthcare in Minnesota is unclear at this point.

To address the problem of expanding highway 14, Rep. Quam said one third of the surplus should be spent on road and bridge projects in the state. "The state, when there's extra money, needs to knock off these large infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges, and highway 14 is one of those that's waited for completion for decades."

