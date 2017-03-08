Hormel issues statement about bird flu outbreak in Wisconsin

Hormel Foods says the National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed last Saturday that a low pathogenic avian flu case was confirmed in a commercial turkey flock owned by its Jennie-O Turkey Store division near Barron, Wisconsin.

The same operation near Barron had an outbreak back in 2015 of the high-mortality strain of the bird flu.

Hormel Foods issued a statement to KTTC about the case detected at its plant in Barron:

"This situation in Wisconsin only involves one farm site where experienced flock management personnel identified health issues in the flock and promptly pursued testing. The strain is an H5N2 influenza of North American wild bird lineage. It's important to understand that low path avian influenza is common in North America."

The workers at the plant noticed the birds acting strange. Hormel says this new case involved only one farm site, and says its staff acted quickly, promptly pursuing testing. Eighty-four thousand turkeys at that farm could have been exposed, and have been quarantined.

However, the USDA's experts believe it can mutate into the dangerous strain, so they are monitoring the birds closely.

The case in Tennessee is a highly pathogenic strain of H7 influenza and it occurred in a chicken flock. Hormel says it wants to remind everyone that this more dangerous case has no connection to Jennie-O, and Hormel has no turkey operations in that part of the U.S.